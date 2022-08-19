Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

