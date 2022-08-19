Credit Suisse Group Lowers Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.
Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $745.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
