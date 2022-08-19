Credit Suisse Group Lowers Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $745.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

