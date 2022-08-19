Credit Suisse Group Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $308.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

