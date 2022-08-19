Credit Suisse Group Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $44.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

