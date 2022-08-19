CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $328,100.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £3,281 ($3,964.48) and last traded at £3,281 ($3,964.48), with a volume of 969093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,283.50 ($39.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday.

CRH Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 trillion and a P/E ratio of 1,232.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,985.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

