Critical Analysis: Portillo’s (PTLO) and The Competition

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Portillo’s to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.10% -54.50% 1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -59.18 Portillo’s Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 9.88

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Portillo’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Portillo’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3954 5198 199 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 96.14%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Portillo’s rivals beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

