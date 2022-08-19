Critical Survey: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Glucose Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.84 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -24.44 Glucose Health $290,000.00 31.00 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayr Wellness and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 577.84%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glucose Health beats Ayr Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

