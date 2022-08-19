Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $116,579.40 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cryoport Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $41.36 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
