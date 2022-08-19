Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $116,579.40 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $41.36 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

