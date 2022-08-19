CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $663,253.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 19% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $663,253.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,163 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
