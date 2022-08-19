CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Volta by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Volta by 66.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Volta by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
