CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.19. 33,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.