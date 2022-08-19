Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

