CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $10.05 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.07%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.91%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

