CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $10.05 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.07%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.91%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
