Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $994,018.23

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $37.82 or 0.00177792 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $994,018.23 and approximately $9,431.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00605636 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001514 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

