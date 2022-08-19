DA Davidson Lowers Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $3.25

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $3.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGIO opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. Edgio has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

