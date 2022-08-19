DA Davidson Raises RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $34.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Price Performance

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $738,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,422. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $8,678,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.