Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

DTRUY stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

