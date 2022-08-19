Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC lowered Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

DTRUY stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

