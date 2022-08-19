Dana (NYSE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.68

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $17.60. Dana shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1,611,005 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.