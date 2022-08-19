Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $21.38.
In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $139,300 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
