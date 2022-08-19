Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $139,300 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

About Danimer Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

