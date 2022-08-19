Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Up 6.5%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 2,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDSD)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.