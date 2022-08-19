Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $367.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.06. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

