Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Stock Price Up 1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 82,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.