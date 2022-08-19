DeFi Yield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1.13 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

