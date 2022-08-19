Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 1.5 %

DHER stock opened at €50.66 ($51.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

