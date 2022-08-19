Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 19,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 80,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

