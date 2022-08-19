Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$13.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.23 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

