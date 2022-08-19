Desjardins Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of WDOFF opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

