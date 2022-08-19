Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Despegar.com Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DESP stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.90. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
