Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA HEN3 opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

