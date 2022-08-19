Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $12.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACHR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.0 %

ACHR opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593 over the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

