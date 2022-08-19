Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 6.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.58. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 39.93 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,389 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,288 shares during the period.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

