Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 622.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.42. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

Phoenix Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.