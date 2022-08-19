Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 28,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 11,185 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 276,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,697. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.