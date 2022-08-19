DG Capital Management LLC Sells 22,265 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

DG Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 15.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $342,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

RXR Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,398. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.