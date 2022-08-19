Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARE. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:CARE opened at C$3.26 on Monday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

