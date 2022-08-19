DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.92 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

