DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 23rd

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.1 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.