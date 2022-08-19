DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,895. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 210,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

