Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $1,051,800.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,051,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

