Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 44537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.15).

Directa Plus Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a market capitalization of £59.45 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.51.

About Directa Plus

(Get Rating)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.