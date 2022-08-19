Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 647,010 shares.The stock last traded at $102.53 and had previously closed at $97.99.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,150,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

