DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) One Day Volume Tops $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003705 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073888 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

