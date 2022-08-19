Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 7,033 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,781,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,664,293.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CompoSecure Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.