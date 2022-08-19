DMarket Market Cap Reaches $380,261.57 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One DMarket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $380,261.57 and approximately $108.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003654 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00126996 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032867 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073919 BTC.
DMarket Coin Profile
DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DMarket
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.