DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Reaches $33,195.59

DMScript (DMST) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DMScript has a market cap of $33,195.59 and $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00808021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DMScript
Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.