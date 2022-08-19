Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $265.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $257.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average is $229.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $519,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 52.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

