Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $257.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

