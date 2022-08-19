Donu (DONU) Trading 1,526.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Donu (DONU) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Donu has a total market capitalization of $305,491.32 and $589.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 1,526.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004031 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00070798 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Donu Profile
Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh.
Buying and Selling Donu
