Doug Black Sells 9,457 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 350,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

