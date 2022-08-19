DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $5.54 million and $638,786.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,385,811,641 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

